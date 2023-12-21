The Ashbelt Literary Journal 2023 submissions closing soon

As we reach the middle of December, submissions for the AshBelt Literary Journal will close soon.

For those unaware, the AshBelt Literary Journal is a publication at the University of Akron that showcases the creative literary works of undergraduate students. These works include poetry, fiction, flash fiction, scripts and creative non-fiction

As it relies entirely on submissions, the Journal is still seeking creative pieces, making this the perfect time for students to submit any creative works they may have finished over the semester, or to finish any pieces in preparation for submission.

The submission process itself is fairly simple. Students may submit their creative pieces to the Journal’s email address [email protected], in addition to their name and any information about the piece being submitted.

For submissions, the Journal asks that creative pieces be formatted accordingly.

Fiction, flash fiction and creative nonfiction pieces must be double-spaced and formatted in 12-point New Times Roman font. Fiction and creative nonfiction pieces must not be more than eight pages or 2,000 words. A maximum of three 500-word flash fiction pieces may be submitted.

Poetry and script submissions must be single-spaced and formatted in 12-point New Times Roman font. A maximum of five poems may be submitted, though they cannot exceed two pages. Scripts must not be more than eight pages or 2,000 words.

While the Journal is open to all majors, its only requirement is that those submitting are currently registered UA undergraduate students.

For more information on submitting to the Ashbelt Literary Journal, please visit https://www.uakron.edu/english/academics/get-involved/ashbelt.dot