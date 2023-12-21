The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Ashbelt Literary Journal 2023 submissions closing soon

By Nate Young, Contributor
December 20, 2023
The+2021+cover+of+the+Ashbelt+Literary+Journal.+Image+courtesy+of+the+University+of+Akron+Buchtel+College+of+Arts+%26+Sciences+website.
The 2021 cover of the Ashbelt Literary Journal. Image courtesy of the University of Akron Buchtel College of Arts & Science’s website.

As we reach the middle of December, submissions for the AshBelt Literary Journal will close soon.

For those unaware, the AshBelt Literary Journal is a publication at the University of Akron that showcases the creative literary works of undergraduate students. These works include poetry, fiction, flash fiction, scripts and creative non-fiction

As it relies entirely on submissions, the Journal is still seeking creative pieces, making this the perfect time for students to submit any creative works they may have finished over the semester, or to finish any pieces in preparation for submission.

The submission process itself is fairly simple. Students may submit their creative pieces to the Journal’s email address [email protected], in addition to their name and any information about the piece being submitted. 

For submissions, the Journal asks that creative pieces be formatted accordingly.

Fiction, flash fiction and creative nonfiction pieces must be double-spaced and formatted in 12-point New Times Roman font. Fiction and creative nonfiction pieces must not be more than eight pages or 2,000 words. A maximum of three 500-word flash fiction pieces may be submitted.

Poetry and script submissions must be single-spaced and formatted in 12-point New Times Roman font. A maximum of five poems may be submitted, though they cannot exceed two pages. Scripts must not be more than eight pages or 2,000 words.

While the Journal is open to all majors, its only requirement is that those submitting are currently registered UA undergraduate students. 

For more information on submitting to the Ashbelt Literary Journal, please visit https://www.uakron.edu/english/academics/get-involved/ashbelt.dot
About the Contributor
Nate Young, Contributor
I’m Nate Young and I’m a junior at Akron, majoring in English and minoring in Creative Writing. In my spare time I enjoy writing poetry amongst other things and I hope to be a published author one day. My other passions are music, games, and collecting books.  Fun fact: I finally started learning the guitar over the summer. 

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
