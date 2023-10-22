Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years

Cleveland, OH – On Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from noon to 4:00 p.m., Susie Frazier will be closing her iconic retail showroom at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland after twelve years to lean further into her life’s work in the field of wellness design. The studio, located at 1305 West 80th Street in Cleveland, Ohio, will be open to the public for one last shopping opportunity on the third Friday of October.

Frazier is known locally as an artist in high demand for her sweeping art installations incorporating earthy, natural elements inside modern buildings, and has quickly become a thought leader in sensory well-being as it relates to the built environment. Upon leaving 78th Street Studios, Frazier will be working alongside the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and other forward-thinking organizations to continue her groundbreaking work on topics such as sustainability, wellness in the workplace, biophilic design and neuro-inclusion. As a new WELL faculty member focused on these themes, Frazier has also been asked to attend WELL’s Neurodiversity and Design Charrette in New York City this February.

For over twenty-six years, Frazier’s biophilic art has been installed all over the country, as she has helped developers envision and build healthier places to live and work. Her recent project with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs will be dedicated on Oct. 18.

“This special collaboration with Squire Patton Boggs is a shining example of how biophilic design elements of a space can provide meaningful pathways for community values to be seen, felt and activated,” says Frazier.

A 2018 Regional Emmy® award winner, Frazier is also the author of Designing for Wellness, which garnered five global book awards. She has design work patented with the United States Patent Office and created the Maker Town® app, the nation’s first mobile app that supports local maker economies. Designed as an inclusive and interactive directory of 700 creative businesses across fourteen counties of Northeast Ohio, the Maker Town® app is an innovative community tool available for licensing to other markets.

Connect with Susie Frazier on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/susiefrazier/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/susie-frazier/