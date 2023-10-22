The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years • 1005 Views

2
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.

Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break • 753 Views

3
Robert Greathouse with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren after receiving his diploma.

A birthday gift from Zippy • 334 Views

Recent Stories
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
By Walid Jaffal, Special to the Buchtelite • November 2, 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • October 30, 2023
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
By Benjamin Pritchard , Contributor • October 26, 2023
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
By Emily Price, editor-in-chief • October 26, 2023
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
By Amore Hill, Correspondent • October 22, 2023
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash
Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years
By News Release October 21, 2023
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.
The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati
By Olivia Kurylo, Online Editor • October 19, 2023
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent • October 19, 2023

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years

Frazier working with International Well Building Institute (IWBI) and others in designing for neuro-inclusion
By News Release
October 21, 2023
White+and+black+bird+on+yellow+metal+wire+photo+-+Free+retail+image+on+Unsplash
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo – Free retail image on Unsplash

Cleveland, OH – On Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from noon to 4:00 p.m., Susie Frazier will be closing her iconic retail showroom at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland after twelve years to lean further into her life’s work in the field of wellness design. The studio, located at 1305 West 80th Street in Cleveland, Ohio, will be open to the public for one last shopping opportunity on the third Friday of October.

Frazier is known locally as an artist in high demand for her sweeping art installations incorporating earthy, natural elements inside modern buildings, and has quickly become a thought leader in sensory well-being as it relates to the built environment. Upon leaving 78th Street Studios, Frazier will be working alongside the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and other forward-thinking organizations to continue her groundbreaking work on topics such as sustainability, wellness in the workplace, biophilic design and neuro-inclusion. As a new WELL faculty member focused on these themes, Frazier has also been asked to attend WELL’s Neurodiversity and Design Charrette in New York City this February.

For over twenty-six years, Frazier’s biophilic art has been installed all over the country, as she has helped developers envision and build healthier places to live and work. Her recent project with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs will be dedicated on Oct. 18.

“This special collaboration with Squire Patton Boggs is a shining example of how biophilic design elements of a space can provide meaningful pathways for community values to be seen, felt and activated,” says Frazier.

Story continues below advertisement

A 2018 Regional Emmy® award winner, Frazier is also the author of Designing for Wellness, which garnered five global book awards. She has design work patented with the United States Patent Office and created the Maker Town® app, the nation’s first mobile app that supports local maker economies. Designed as an inclusive and interactive directory of 700 creative businesses across fourteen counties of Northeast Ohio, the Maker Town® app is an innovative community tool available for licensing to other markets.

Connect with Susie Frazier on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/susiefrazier/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/susie-frazier/
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Fashion
Black Matter Market Poster
'We Are The Weirdos Ohio' Hosts Over 30 Alternative Small Businesses in a Halloween Mini Mart, Nov. 19
The 2021 honorees of the Akron Fashion Week Awards Gala along with attendees from the event and the host of the event, Raphael Dixon.
Emerging Young Designers and Business Owners Honored During Akron Fashion Week Awards Gala 2021
University of Akron students, Alex Evans and Jake Heflin. Jake: “What’s fashion?” Alex: “It’s whatever you want it to be.”
UA’s Fashion Trendsetters
More in News
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
shallow focus photography of coffee late in mug on table photo - Free plant image on Unsplash
PBS Western Reserve launches Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2023 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *