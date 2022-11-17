‘We Are The Weirdos Ohio’ Hosts Over 30 Alternative Small Businesses in a Halloween Mini Mart, Nov. 19

Trying to find that perfect “personalized” gift for an alternative or horror-loving loved one this holiday season? Look no further than the Black Matter Market Post-Halloween Hangover Mini Mart.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, WeAreTheWeirdosOhio will host the alternative small business market at the R.Shea Brewing Canal Place from 1 to 6 p.m.

Novelties such as artwork, apparel and baked goods are just some of what this diverse market has to offer.

The WeAreTheWeirdosOhio Facebook page has been highlighting vendors daily in a countdown to the event.

Products featured in the past few days include hot sauce, horror-themed bath soap, unique jewelry, crocheted critters, handcrafted ceramics, blown glass, zodiac and crystal candles, pop culture items, handmade plushies and lots of horror and alternative-themed bakery.

And that only scratches the surface. Many of the vendors are artists working in multiple mediums.

According to the WeAreTheWeirdosOhio post, artist Jennalee Butch of @jennuhhlee will appear at the market this Saturday.

“An artist from Youngstown and lover of all things horror, spooky and a dash of creepy cute, for Jennalee creating acts as a kind of therapy,” the page said. “Painting scary things brings this artist to a happy place.”

Another artist who is scheduled to vend at the show is Jeff Galewood Sr. (@jeff_galewood_sr). The Facebook page describes him as the creative mastermind behind The Cement Head.

“Using only cement, Jeff sculpts a twist of deformed baby and animal hybrids that you can’t resist! Yes, we stole that line from his Instagram page,” the page said.

Galewood has been making statues for 12 years and his works are suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

One product you might not expect to find is a sodium-conscious hot sauce. After surviving a heart attack, and learning that sodium could be a contributing factor, Michael Killik (@killichsc) set out to make a healthier hot sauce.

“Having been dabbling in his own hot sauce making, he found that what he was creating was a better tasting, better looking, and much healthier hot sauce,” the Facebook post said. “With this belief that he was doing better for people struggling with their diet like he was, he started Killik Hot Sauce Company.”

All of Killik Hot Sauce’s products are fermented, vegan, gluten-free and low sodium.

The Black Matter Market coordinators and owners of XREAART Clothing Co., Ruby Raymond and Math Byler, have had tremendous success in past events.

Just this summer, they hosted a Punk Rock Flea Market which had a turnout that blew their expectations away.

“At least a few thousand people (attended),” they said, with “some attendees that came from Detroit and New York City.”

Raymond and Byler started event planning in 2021 to “create markets that cater to an alternative crowd and to give alternative small businesses an opportunity to show off what they can do. . .”

Most of their events are centered around horror, Halloween, dark art, oddities, alternative music and alternative fashion.

The latest event this Saturday at the brewery serves as a testament to the commitment that Raymond and Byler have to the growth of the alternative community.

For the artist pair, the idea of community spreads further than just the alternative community.

The Halloween minimart will simultaneously serve as a sock drive for the homeless of Akron. The event features a raffle, and attendees earn a ticket for every vendor purchase they make. To encourage the donation of socks, attendees can earn additional raffle tickets for ever pair or pack of socks they donate.

Aside from the market, Ruby and Math mention that “R.Shea Brewing will be serving all of their amazing food and drinks,” while they will have “another bar open directly on the vendor floor below.” Visitors can explore the market and then have a bite to eat all at the same place.

Information about Black Matter Market, vendors, future events, and their mission to cater to the alternative community can be found on their Facebook and Instagram page @we.are.the.weirdos.ohio.