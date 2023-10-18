Leaf: a poem

Scott Kenimond is a senior at The University of Akron. Majoring in English, with minors in Creative Writing, Popular Literature and Film, he writes poetry, creative nonfiction, and even dabbles in photography. He is the President of The Upstart Crows, Vice President of The AshBelt Undergraduate Literary Journal, Promotions Director for WZIP, and a member of the social media team for ZTV. Having been an editor for two publications so far, he is excited to join the Buchtelite team as Copy Editor. Scott aims to graduate in the spring of 2024 and pursue the NEOMFA graduate program to become an English professor right here at the University of Akron. He believes one day he will be as big as his idol Madonna, if not already.