Leaf: a poem

In the hazy embrace of clouded light, a leaf once tethered to the
boughs of belonging, drifts aimlessly in the indifferent sky. Once
green and flush with the vitality of shared memories, now a
silhouette of longing — yearning for a tree that no longer craves its
touch. The earth below beckons. The leaf’s desire is not for comfort,
but for that elusive embrace it once knew. Each gust of wind, each
whispering breeze, carries the echo of a love once vibrant — now
distant. In its tender descent, the leaf becomes an emblem of
unreciprocated yearning, seeking solace in a horizon that remains
forever out of reach. Aching for one who no longer wishes for its
presence, the leaf silently falls to the ground.