UA’s Upstart Crows and AshBelt Journal hold Open Mic Night at the Green Dragon Inn, Oct. 5

Poster courtesy of Open Mic Night organizers AshBelt Journal and Upstart Crows.

Ever written a piece of creative writing without a good outlet to share it? An open mic night is the perfect opportunity.

The Upstart Crows and AshBelt Journal student organizations at The University of Akron are holding an open mic night on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Green Dragon Inn, 115 East Market St.

Open Mic Night is free and open to the public. Individuals must be 18 years old or over to enter.

The open mic event is geared towards giving students a relaxed environment to share some of their creative works such as poems, flash fiction, and any other works students would like to share.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle with prizes including baskets of books provided by the University of Akron Press.

It will be a judgement-free space according to Emily Price, president of AshBelt Journal and editor-in-chief of the Buchtelite.

“I hope it will spark a lot of people who love to write to be willing to publish their work in AshBelt,” Price said of the open mic night. “Or, to just come forward and share what they’ve been writing for themselves.”

For those who are not familiar with the student organizations, Upstart Crows is a creative writing club and the AshBelt Journal is a literary journal that solicits and publishes creative works from students.

Scott Kenimond, president of the Upstart Crows describes the organization’s purpose as “cultivating a nurturing environment that fuels artistic innovation, emphasizing the develpment of exemplary writers within the University of Akron.”

Kenimond also serves as copy editor for the Buchtelite and vice president/deputy editor of the AshBelt Journal.

While many members of these clubs will be in attendance, everyone is welcome.

The organizers of Open Mic Night extend the invitation to anyone with creative work to share. Their message for writers? Don’t be nervous; just come share your work.

Students can learn more and follow the organizations here: Upstart Crows on Instagram and AshBelt Journal.