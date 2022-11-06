The University of Akron kicks off Diversity Week with Drag Bingo, Monday Nov. 7

The University of Akron is celebrating Diversity Week with events Nov. 7–11 to represent, educate and celebrate the diverse Zips on campus.

“We want all of our UA students to feel like they have a safe place to go and that they can be their authentic selves,” Allie Adler, Coordinator of Student Programs at The University of Akron, said.

Events for Diversity Week are being put on by the Department of Student Life’s Campus Programs, Zips Programming Network, Residence Hall Council and the Residence Hall Programming Board.

Admission to events is free with a valid zip card for all events listed.

Drag Bingo, Monday, Nov. 7

On Monday, Nov. 7, Campus Programs kick off Diversity Week with Drag Bingo from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Grand Ballroom. The evening features guest hosts Queens Anhedonia Delight and Peach Fuzz Kazel, and students will have the chance to win up to $700 worth of gift card prizes.

Adler is excited that Drag Bingo is finally coming to campus.

“Drag shows are a place where many individuals feel safe going to, where they feel like they can be their true selves without having to worry about anyone in the audience judging them,” Adler said.

She hopes that all students will come out, have an amazing night, and win some great prizes.

Other Diversity Week highlights include:

Lunch and Learn, Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Contract Professional Advisory Committee, Student Life and the Office of Inclusion and Equity present a “Lunch and Learn” on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Grand Ballroom. This learning session will include a meal, an opening activity and keynote speaker. Ace Epps, director of inclusive entrepreneurship at Bounce Innovation Hub, will present, “Is DEI the Flavor of the Month?” This experience is open to all UA faculty, staff and contract professionals. We are excited to offer this experience to create safe spaces for diversity and inclusion conversations while promoting growth and learning.

Kyla Jenee Lacey Poetry, Wednesday, Nov. 9 – 7:17 p.m.

At 7:17 p.m., in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Starbucks Lounge, Residence Hall Programming Board and Residence Hall Council present Kyla Jenee Lacey, poet. Known for her irreverent and biting humor as well as her social knowledge and perspective, her poetry has been viewed over 50 million times on various platforms, including, but not limited to, Afropunk, Buzzfeed, Write About Now, George Takei, Wordables, and In the Now. She has been featured by Harper’s Bazaar, Slate Magazine, The New York Times, the Atlantic, the Washington Post, and the Boston Globe.

Zips Around the World, Thursday, Nov. 10 – 2 to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Zips Programming Network invites students and organizations from diverse backgrounds and cultures to set up a table at Zips Around the World. Zips Around the World is a culture fair that represents and educates Zips though music, fashion, jewelry, recipes, and more. This event will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union International Lounge. Apply on Roo Connect to participate, or just come to the event as a spectator.

To see a full listing of events and learn more visit the Diversity Week Calendar.