University of Akron Press Hosts Holiday Book Sale at Bierce Library, Nov. 28

The holiday book sale will be at Bierce Library on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, from 12 – 3 p.m.

Love to read or write? Check out the University of Akron Press holiday book sale on Monday, Nov. 28, from 12 – 3 p.m. With a variety of titles available, interested students and staff alike can select their favorite genres.

“Books from the University of Akron Press, especially the poetry collections, put student writers in touch with works that represent the eclectic contemporary literary landscape,” Dr. Mary Biddinger, professor and interim chair of the English Department, said. The Akron Series in Poetry Editor also said that “these books showcase the creativity of writers from various sensibilities and backgrounds, and the covers are works of art in themselves.”

Brook Wyers, the Marketing, Outreach and Publishing Services Coordinator, is leading the holiday book sale and has coordinated past pop-up book sales at the UA Press.

According to Wyers, the titles featured at the holiday book sale include “Free Clean Fill Dirt,” “Pursuing John Brown” and a new publication, “Color Capital of the World.”

“We are also featuring old favorites that are historical, Akron-centered, or about sports, such as ‘Ohio State Football,’ ‘Walks Around Akron,’ and ‘The Rest is History,’” Wyers said.

Wyers also noted that the pop-up book sales are a good opportunity to talk to customers and share more information about the UA Press, since some people may not be aware of university publishing.

“Students can learn more about upcoming pop-up book sales through our various social media platforms… Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and our new LinkedIn page,” Wyers said. “Bierce Library and its social media accounts also work closely with the press to advertise pop-up events, as most pop-up sales occur at Bierce Library.”

You can find information about the press and future pop-up book sales at the following social media accounts:

Editor’s Note: Emily Price is currently employed by The University of Akron Press as a student assistant. She is also assisting with the booksale.