Third Annual ‘Wild Lights’ at Akron Zoo

The Welcome Center decorated for Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo.

On Nov. 22, the Akron Zoo kicked off their third annual holiday lights show, Wild Lights.

The lights show is separate from general zoo admission and will run 20 dates between Nov. 23 and Dec. 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Douglas Piekarz, President and CEO of the zoo, said he is excited about the 2018 program and hopes families will “come and share the holiday joy.”

According to the Akron Zoo’s website, pre-sale tickets for Akron Zoo members are $9 for adults, and tickets for children ages 2-14 are $6.

Presale tickets for Akron Zoo non-members are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-14.

Pre-sale tickets are defined as tickets bought more than 24 hours in advance, according to the zoo’s website.

For day-of purchases, tickets for members are $12 for adults and for children ages, 2-14 tickets are $9.

For non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, and $11 for children ages 2-14. Parking and shuttle fees are $3 at the gate.

The zoo’s website lists a packed schedule for the lights show. The Snow Queen, Snow Princess and Snowman made an appearance on Nov. 23-25 to celebrate the opening of Wild Lights.

Other appearances include Roxie, the Baby T-Rex, Cinderella and her prince, the Spider Hero and the Spider Villain, Mrs. Claus and Ollie the Elf will also make an appearance as well.

“Snack with Santa” is available to those who want to spend more time with Santa through an add-on ticket for early entrance to Wild Lights and Santa Land.

The event runs from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., ending during normal Wild Lights hours.

To attend, guests need to buy both Wild Lights tickets and Snack with Santa tickets.

Prices for “Snack with Santa” is $5 for adults and children. Hot beverages, snacks and a writing station for children to write letters to Santa will be available.

This event is available to the public through December 23rd. More details can be found on the Akron Zoo’s website.

“Come create amazing memories with your family and friends this holiday season at your Akron Zoo,” Piekarz said.

Gallery | 2 Photos Amanda Piekarz Komodo Kingdom and Santa Land decked out for the holidays.