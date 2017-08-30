The Buchtelite is Hiring a Sports Writer
August 30, 2017
The Buchtelite is seeking a student with a passion for sports to fill an open position on our paid writing team. The contributing sports writer will work with Arts, Sports and Entertainment editor Erika Newcome to author regular sports features and news briefs for the publication.
“I am looking for an enthusiastic student writer with an interest in attending and covering university sporting events,” Newcome said. “It’s most important that this person be comfortable with conducting impromptu interviews, even when it’s the coach or quarterback. I look forward to bringing someone new onto my team,” she said.
Previous experience writing in AP style, and news writing coursework or experience are preferred qualifications.
Students with an encyclopedic knowledge of sports rules, regulations and terminology, as well as strong writing skills should click here to apply.
