UAPD to Host Coffee With a Cop

Student Zachary Woody speaking with Captain Alan Grad of the UAPD at a previous Coffee With a Cop Event. (Photo courtesy of Eric Green)

By Brianna Cramer, Social Media Editor
September 4, 2017
The University of Akron Police Department encourages students, faculty and employees to join them for a free cup of coffee as an opportunity to socialize with the University Police.

UAPD’s main priority is the safety of students, faculty, employees and guests at The University of Akron. Coffee With a Cop is an event that helps officers interact with the UA community while helping them gain knowledge about all of the services provided by UAPD.

“Coffee With a Cop we feel is a way that UAPD can reach out and talk with our students, faculty and staff members about their experiences, concerns, or to ask any questions that they might have,” said Dale Gooding Jr., Major for UAPD.

Coffee with a Cop is the perfect opportunity to get to know the University police officers and hear about all of the actions taken to ensure the safety of the University’s community.

UAPD will be hosting Coffee With a Cop in the Student Union just outside of the Union Market on Sept. 5, 6 and 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The UAPD will also be in Bierce Library on Sept. 11 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the lounge area inside the main entrance.

