Zips Football Seeks Victory at Home Opener

The University of Akron football team opens their home schedule this Saturday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Infocision Stadium-Summa Field against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Zips are looking to bounce back after falling to one of the top teams in the nation, sixth-ranked Penn State, in their season opener. Head coach Terry Bowden and the team utilized the tough matchup to gain valuable playing experience against a top team.

Last week, senior quarterback Thomas Woodson, returned to the starting spot behind center LaVonne Gauthney, after suffering a season-ending injury in 2016. Woodson was 12-for-23 with 71 yards in the Zips’ loss to the Nittany Lions.

Starting running back, senior Warren Ball, led the team with 13 rushes, gaining 27 yards. Receiver, senior A.J. Coney, led Akron with 25 yards, and former quarterback, senior Tra’Von Chapman, totaled a team-high with three receptions. Defensively, the Zips were led by senior safety and captain, Zach Guiser, who completed 10 tackles and recorded an interception.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off of a 23-10 victory over Morehouse College during their home opener last Saturday. The Golden Lions find themselves at the top of their division in the SWAC, matching their win total from a season ago. In 2016, Pine Bluff went 1-10, finishing last in the conference.

Leading up to kickoff, Akron will host its second annual Touchdown Music Fest. The festival will feature roots-rockers JD McPherson and Nikki Lane, is free to the public and will be held at the Lee R. Jackson Track and Field Complex next to Infocision Stadium. The event gates open at 2 p.m., performer Nikki Lane will take the stage at 3 p.m., and JD McPherson is scheduled to perform at 4:45 p.m.

Home opener tickets are priced as low at $10 through the Touchdown Music promotion. Enter code TDMF17 online at checkout to receive this deal. Tickets are available through www.gozips.com, or by calling the ticket office at 888-99-AKRON (25766), or in person at Infocision Stadium. Students at The University of Akron are admitted free into the game with their Zip Card.

