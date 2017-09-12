UA Bike Share Program to Hold Kick Off Event

Brooklyn Dennison The bright red bikes on their bike racks in front of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The University of Akron’s bike share program will have a kick off event Wednesday, Sept. 13, to mark the official launch of the program.

The event, which is free and open to all students, will start at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

President Wilson will join the event, taking one of the red bikes out for a test drive.

There will also be music, information about the program and promotional giveaways.

The bike share program is a collaboration between the Knight Foundation, the Summit Cycling Center and the University. It allows students to check out a bike for the day at no cost to the student.

To check out a bike, students can go to the front desk of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center or to the Parking and Transportation Services office on Buchtel Avenue. Students need a Zip Card or state ID to check out a bike.

Along with a bike, students also receive a helmet and lock.

Since the bike share program has been available, Evan Snode, the building manager for the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, said that many people check out bikes every day.

Many students have said they enjoy the program, he said, it is very helpful for the students who have class at Polsky.

Students who check out a bike aren’t limited to going to Polsky, though. They can go wherever they please, just as long as they return the bike by the posted return time.

