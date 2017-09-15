AK-Rowdies to Host Football Tailgating Event

Close The AK-Rowdies cheer on the Zips before last season’s VMI Keydets football game. (Photo courtesy of Bailei Hoyng)

The AK-Rowdies cheer on the Zips before last season’s VMI Keydets football game. (Photo courtesy of Bailei Hoyng)





The AK-Rowdies are hosting the Uniting UA Tailgate Party this Saturday, Sept. 16 at approximately 10:00 a.m., before The University of Akron Football team is set to take on Iowa State.

If you’re looking to show some school spirit this weekend, this is the place for you. All students will be greeted with free food, drinks, and fun, whether you are part of the AK-Rowdies organization or not.

The tailgate will take place in parking lot 10, located on the corner of Vine and Spicer Street. The AK-Rowdies’ mission is to unite Akron students in supporting our football team. All UA students are admitted to the Zips vs. Cyclones football game at Infocision Stadium-Summa Field free with their Zip Card.

If you’re in the Akron area on Saturday, be sure to stop by and support your fellow classmates, while enjoying the fun the AK-Rowdies have to offer. To learn about the AK-Rowdies check out www.theakrowdies.org.

