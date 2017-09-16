Suit Yourself!

Campus News

Are you suited up for the upcoming career fair? Are you in need of professional attire? While preparing for an interview, a well-written resume and experiences are not enough, you should dress the part to get the part. Students applying for jobs, internships, and Co-Ops, need to dress professionally to be taken seriously at their interview. The way you present yourself in your interview sets the stage for how your interview will go. First impressions are very important and dressing in a professional manner helps improve the way the interviewer sees you.

JCPenney is hosting an exclusive event to help students build their professional wardrobe without breaking the bank. This is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the JCPenney in Chapel Hill Mall, Akron, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and will only be open to students of The University of Akron and Kent State University where these students can receive up to an extra 40% discount on men and women’s dress apparel, shoes, and accessories. Men can get a full suit and much more for under $200 and women, for under $110. Along with these great deals, students will also receive personal shopping by UA faculty and staff, and there are raffle drawings for JCPenney gift cards. Suit up, and get your penny’s worth!

