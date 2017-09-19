The University of Akron Begins Sorority Recruitment Week

Close Some of the 2017 recruitment guides who assisted in UA’s sorority recruitment. (Photo courtesy of The University of Akron Panhellenic Council)

Some of the 2017 recruitment guides who assisted in UA’s sorority recruitment. (Photo courtesy of The University of Akron Panhellenic Council)

Every year, universities across the U.S. embark on a journey called sorority recruitment. A tradition that has survived for centuries for one very important reason: sisterhood.

The women in the Panhellenic community at The University of Akron show members what it means to have a sisterhood willing to withstand the test of time. Together, sororities look to lend a hand in academia and within the Akron community. Striving to uphold the values of scholarship, leadership and civic reasonability.

The women in UA’s Panhellenic community work together to create a community that not only achieves greatness but one that motivates members to individually strive for greatness.

At UA, the recruitment process is two weeks long and is run by the Panhellenic Council, which consists of eight executive board members and a recruitment team. The council spends their summer prepping and training recruitment guides to ensure that every woman going through sorority recruitment has the best experience possible.

Jodie Watkins, the Panhellenic Vice President of Recruitment said, “I can’t put into words my love for recruitment and my team. The executive board and myself have worked so hard for the last five months, and all of it has paid off in the last two weekends. Being the creator of recruitment is beyond rewarding and exciting. It allows me the ability to pick event themes, beautiful color schemes, participate in many photo and video shoots, create marketing that is seen throughout campus, help design shirts that the whole community wears, and so much more. Being the person that all these potential new members were coming to was so incredibly rewarding to be a part of.”

This past weekend, the women in the Panhellenic community opened their doors to the new members. The women will spend the upcoming years teaching new members the traditions passed down from previous generations.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close