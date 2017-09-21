Free Thursdays at the Akron Art Museum
September 21, 2017
Filed under Arts & Lifestyle, Lifestyles
The Akron Art Museum has free admission on Thursdays for individuals to come and enjoy the galleries at no cost from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
“Free Thursdays is a good way for us to give back to the community,” Dominic Caruso, the marketing manager at the Akron Art Museum said.
The museum has around 5,000 pieces of artwork that vary from sculptures, paintings, photography, works on paper, prints, and a range of artwork dating from the 1850’s to 2009.
The University of Akron has faculty members who have pieces on display at the Akron Art Museum along with many other well-known and local artists.
“The artwork was absolutely fantastic and a good way for me to take a break and clear my head,” Tyra Porter, a student at UA, said.
Free Thursdays at the Akron Art Museum is generously supported by The J.M. Smucker Company and began a few years ago. Statistics show that attendance has gone up 25% since Free Thursdays have been introduced by the museum.
For more information about Free Thursdays at the Akron Art Museum visit akronartmuseum.org.
