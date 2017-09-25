AK-Rowdies to Host Inaugural Cornhole Tournament

The AK-Rowdies are set to host an event for students at The University of Akron on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. in Lot 10 alongside Vine Street.

The winner of the tournament will receive a free t-shirt and a $20 gift card. Registration will be open until Oct. 1 and all UA students are welcome to register. There are only 32 spots available, so be sure to register as soon as possible.

Make sure to attend this fun event that will bring you closer to fellow UA students on Saturday. Click here to sign up to be apart of the Inaugural Cornhole Tournament (incorporate click here link to this link:

The Inaugural All-Akron Cornhole Championship

For any additional information regarding the AK-Rowdies visit www.akrowdies.org

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close