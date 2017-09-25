AK-Rowdies to Host Inaugural Cornhole Tournament
September 25, 2017
Filed under Campus News, University Information
The AK-Rowdies are set to host an event for students at The University of Akron on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. in Lot 10 alongside Vine Street.
The winner of the tournament will receive a free t-shirt and a $20 gift card. Registration will be open until Oct. 1 and all UA students are welcome to register. There are only 32 spots available, so be sure to register as soon as possible.
Make sure to attend this fun event that will bring you closer to fellow UA students on Saturday. Click here to sign up to be apart of the Inaugural Cornhole Tournament (incorporate click here link to this link:
The Inaugural All-Akron Cornhole Championship
For any additional information regarding the AK-Rowdies visit www.akrowdies.org
Leave a Comment
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.