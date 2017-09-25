Committed to The Cause

Close From left to right: Madison Pollard (vice president), Andrew Barry (bulletin editor), Megan Lear (president), Punitha Peketi (service coordinator), Rachana Raghupathy (treasurer), members of the executive board of CKI UA. (Photo courtesy of Circle K International)

If you’re looking for a life-changing experience that benefits the society as well as you, turn towards Circle K International. Not the gas station, but an extension of the high school organization Key Club and non-profit organization Kiwanis International. Circle K International (CKI) is one of the largest and oldest student-led collegiate service organizations in the world. Comprising of over 13,700 members in about 17 nations, CKI offers opportunities for resume building, leadership positions, networking, scholarships, community service, and lifelong friendships.

The University of Akron’s chapter of CKI has been around for well over a decade. The organization strives to connect college students with local leaders in the community through Kiwanis International, the parent organization that sponsors them. With opportunities ranging from planting trees and working with animals, to renovating houses and aiding the homeless, CKI at UA gives students a chance to get involved with the city of Akron and give back to society. CKI is most beneficial to students who are looking to complete a minimum number of community service hours for student organizations.

Past volunteer opportunities of CKI’s UA chapter include Operation Orange, a 24-hour food packing marathon for the Akron Canton Food Bank. They also helped the Nazareth Housing Development Corporation, members performed minor renovations to a home in local Akron. The renovations included putting up drywall, fixing the roof and scraping paint. CKI has a full executive board with President Megan Lear and Vice President Madison Pollard steering the direction of UA’s chapter. Members are expected to pay $15 in dues which support the national administration. Members can pick their service projects which they can work on during the semester for two hours on Saturday mornings with CKI.

CKI meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the College of Arts and Sciences room 139. The membership form can be found online at www.tinyurl.com/uacirclek. Upcoming events of CKI include CVNP clean up, a canned food drive for Haven of Rest, Boo at the Zoo, Trick or Treating for UNICEF and much more! Find out more at CKI UA’s official website www.ckinternationalua.wixsite.com/ckiua or visit their OrgSync page.

