UA to Host 7th Annual Homecoming 5K

The University of Akron is hosting its seventh annual 5K run/walk to kick-off Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 7 at 8:00 a.m.

The race will begin outside of InfoCision Stadium where the course follows a five-kilometer route through The University of Akron campus. The course will finish on the 50-yard line of Summa Field.

“What makes this event so special is that it kicks off Homecoming weekend festivities. We also have over 20 local community businesses sponsoring the event, which is incredible,” graduate assistant involved with planning the 5K, Brian Braskie, said.

The Homecoming 5K is intended for participants to walk or run, with the course being mostly flat besides a few rolling hills. The race is open for everyone to participate; students, staff, faculty, and local community members.

The top male and female participants in each age group will receive an award. The first 300 registrants will receive a free UA 5K dri-fit long sleeve tee.

In-person registration is available for UA students, faculty, and staff for $20 at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Online registration is also available until Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 p.m. for $30.

This event is supported by graduate and undergraduate students in the Departments of Student Recreation and Wellness Services, the Sport Science Academy, Student Recreation Council and Sport Science and Wellness Education.

Some sponsors of the event include: Giant Eagle, Arby’s, Diamond Deli, Einstein Bagels, The University of Akron Bookstore, UniversiTEES, Pizza Fire, Insomnia Cookies, and much more.

For more information about the UA 5K and to register, click HERE.

