Akron Football Scores Second Win of the Season, First MAC Win

Akron Zips (2-3) 34 - Bowling Green Falcons (0-5) 23

Close Zips wide receiver A.J. Coney looks for the end zone. (Photo courtesy of Zips Football) Zips wide receiver A.J. Coney looks for the end zone. (Photo courtesy of Zips Football)



Filed under Showcase, Sports

Saturday night, The University of Akron Football team defeated Bowling Green, 34-23 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Head coach Terry Bowden said he was happy for his team who finally beat the Falcons after the past eight years. This marked the Zips’ first victory against the Falcons since 2006, and UA’s first conference win of the season.

The start of the game was tragic at first for the Zips, as RB Warren Ball broke his ankle and will be out for the remainder of the season. However, backup Van Edward Jr. took advantage, as he carried the ball 14 times for 70 yards, and a touchdown. Senior, Manny Morgan also assisted the Zips on the ground with eight carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The attack in the air was lead by Thomas Woodson, as he completed 13 of his 24 attempts for 168 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. In addition, Woodson carried the ball eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Bowling Green’s quarterback, Jarret Doege, started for the Falcons but was injured as he caught a pass on a trick play which backfired. Doege completed six of his nine passes for 14 yards and an interception before leaving the game. Following Doege’s injury, backup quarterback, James Morgan stepped in and completed 17 of 27 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Special teams were key in the matchup, as the two teams combined for 254 kick return yards. The Zips led the game at halftime 20-13. To start the third quarter, Bowling Green scored 10 points straight to take the lead, 23-20.

The final blows of the game came from Zips Woodson and Brown. As Woodson led the Zips on a seven play 63-yard touchdown drive in order to take the lead from the Falcons. Cornerback, Kyron Brown then intercepted a Falcon’s pass and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Zips.

“Going into this game we hadn’t lost any of our goals,” said Bowden. “Our goal is to try to win the East and try to win the MAC. Try to go to another bowl game.”

Akron looks to build off the win moving forward when they return home to host Ball State on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m.

