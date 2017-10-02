The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

The Buchtelite

Free STI Testing

By Sala Wier, Copy Editor
October 2, 2017
On Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Student Health Services will be having free testing for sexually transmitted infections.

Students who are enrolled at The University of Akron are able to schedule an appointment at Student Health Services to discuss STIs. Testing for Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Syphilis is available, the Student Health Services website (http://www.uakron.edu/healthservices/) said. Normally there is a department visit fee, but this Wednesday, testing will be free.

“We do offer year-round testing at our office, with results usually the next day, but it comes at a cost,” Patty Asbury, medical secretary of the Student Health Services, said. Free testings will be offered on the first Wednesday of every month, Asbury said.

All of the details were not in the Student Health Services Zipmail announcement so “that students can feel there is some confidentiality to the process,” Asbury said.

For more information, students can contact Asbury at pasbury@uakron.edu or visit the Student Health Services website (http://www.uakron.edu/healthservices/).

