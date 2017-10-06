Zips Football Looks to Bounce Back After Losing Key Players

Akron Zips (2-3) vs. Ball State (2-3)

RB Warren Ball charges through the Nittany Lion Defensive Line. (Photo courtesy of Zips Football)





This year’s annual homecoming game brings Ball State to InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field for the first time since 2013, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m. The 43rd Annual Varsity “A” Sports Hall of Fame Class will be honored prior to the game.

Although the Zips were able to pick up their first conference win against Bowling Green last Saturday, they also lost starting running back Warren Ball with a season-ending injury. Upon injury, Ball was the team’s leading rusher with 322 yards and four touchdowns on 57 carries during the 2017 season.

“We lost Warren Ball for the year,” said Head Coach Terry Bowden during Tuesday’s press conference. “He had surgery yesterday [Sunday]. It went well, I believe he broke his fibula again. It wasn’t the same place our prayers and thoughts are with him.”

Earlier this week, The University of Akron announced that current team captain and safety, Zach Guiser would be stepping away from football, after suffering severe hits to the head which left him unconscious during the Iowa State game.

With the absences of Ball, Akron will be looking to Van Edward Jr and Manny Morgan to fill his role as RB. Edward has rushed for 70 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown to his name, and Morgan has picked up 51 yards on 11 attempts at Bowling Green.

Ball State is looking to bounce back from a massive lost to Western Michigan, 53-3. Despite only scoring a field goal against Western Michigan, the Cardinals multiple offensive weapons.

This season, Cardinals RB, Caleb Huntley, has recorded 259 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns on 53 carries. QB Riley Neal has recorded 67 of his 99 passes for 659 yards with six touchdowns. Ball State has a strong defense, as the Cardinals are currently ranked fourteenth in the nation in sacks, seventeenth in punt returns and twenty-third in tackles for loss.

This game is free for UA students with their Zip Card. Additional tickets are available HERE, or at Infocision Stadium-Summa Field. For more game day information, click HERE.

