Yappy Hour: Getting into the Halloween Spirit while Learning about the Humane Society of Summit County

(Flyer courtesy of the Humane Society of Summit County)

The Humane Society of Summit County will be hosting their annual Yappy Hour fundraiser on Oct. 26, where visitors will be able to tour and learn about the Humane Society’s facility while meeting adoptable animals.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20, and includes two beers from the Thirsty Dog Brewing Company and other refreshments. Tickets are presale only and can be purchased at the Humane Society of Summit County’s website.

Yappy Hour will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Humane Society of Summit County’s facility at 7996 Darrow Rd. in Twinsburg.

Brittany Rhodes, the individual giving coordinator and event coordinator of the humane society said the event is great for connecting students with the community and being aware of where they could find an animal companion. “It’s a really good way to get plugged in; there’s a lot of great volunteer opportunities,” Rhodes said.

To volunteer for the Humane Society of Summit County, people can fill out an application to apply online on their website. After applicants go through orientation, which is a training, Rhodes said, they can volunteer at their own leisure. To volunteer at the Humane Society, there are some requirements. According to the Humane Society’s website, volunteers must be at least 14 years old to volunteer and must be able to work a minimum of four hours per month or 24 hours over the course of six months. To find more information about volunteering, visit their website.

Another way to help the humane society, other than attending events, is doing fundraisers and donation drives for the humane society, Rhodes said. For ideas for donations, the humane society has a wishlist on Amazon with things that they are always looking for, she said. The wish list can be found here.

Before doing a fundraiser for the humane society, a community event form has to be filled out. The form can be found on their website.

Yappy Hour is sponsored by the Thirsty Dog Brewing Company and provides the beers for Yappy Hour.

People under 21 years of age are welcome at the event, but they won’t be able to get a wristband for beer, Rhodes said.

Yappy Hour will have activities such as a raffle, Halloween themed games and the opportunity to meet the humane society’s adoptable animals. The humane society has cats, dogs, and critters such as mice, rabbits and rats available for adoption. Yappy Hour takes place during normal adoption hours, so attendees would be able to pursue adoption at that time, Rhodes said.

