Coalition Against Sexual Assault to Host Escape Room

The Coalition Against Sexual Assault is set to host an escape room to teach UA students about the perils of domestic abuse.

This Friday, Oct. 20, the Coalition Against Sexual Assault will be hosting an escape room during the Rootbeer Kegger on the third floor of the Student Union from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Groups of eight to 10 students will be challenged to escape a situation in which their alcoholic partner has been abusing them for years.

The participants will be told they are leaving their abusive partner with their children. Participants must figure out where they will go, a way to support themselves financially, and a way to get to their destination. “We wanted to actually put students in the shoes of someone who is experiencing domestic violence and challenge them to get rid of the myth that it’s easy to get up and leave your whole life behind,” said Felicia Rosin, President of CASA.

At the end of the escape room, participants will be taken into a post-scenario room where they will be able to discuss what they experienced. Representatives from the Battered Women’s Shelter will be there to assist any students who may have been affected by the escape room. Attendees of this event will also have the opportunity to win 10 tickets to the Great Escape Room in downtown Akron through a social media contest held by CASA on the day of the event.

CASA is a relatively new student organization at The University of Akron. Their mission is to promote public awareness, share information, and provide education to help end sexual violence and sexual misconduct on The University of Akron campus. CASA’s office is located on the bottom floor of the Student Union next to the Commuter Lounge.

For any additional information on the Coalition Against Sexual Assault or the upcoming escape room visit https://orgsync.com/155573/chapter. Additional information about the CASA’s upcoming events can also be found there.

