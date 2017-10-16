The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

The Buchtelite

Zips Football Lead the Mid-American Conference After Sunday’s Win Against WMU

Akron Zips (4-3) 14 vs. Western Michigan (4-3) 13

By Robert Corts, Sports Contributor
October 16, 2017
The University of Akron football team solidified their place as the Mid-American Conference leaders after a close win against the Western Michigan Broncos this weekend.

The Broncos homecoming game was postponed to Sunday after heavy rainfall flooded the field at Waldo Stadium, causing unsatisfactory conditions for play. Kalamazoo locals reported up four inches of rain fell on the field prior to the game.

Heavy rains in the Kalamazoo area on Saturday led to significant flooding at Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium, causing the game to be postponed to Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Zips Football)

 

Head Coach Terry Bowden said during the press conference that he had to encourage the players to compete on a Sunday, after the game was postponed. “The amount of time we spent getting ready to come out yesterday was tiring; mentally tiring and exhausting. The players were a little upset because they wanted to play football,”  Bowden said.

Zips QB Thomas Woodson went 13 of 24 for 127 yards and assisted the Zips first touchdown of the game during the first quarter. RB, Manny Morgan had twelve carries and rushed for a total of 53 yards. Morgan also scored the second touchdown of the game, which led the Zips to take command of the game, with a 14-0 lead.

WMU QB Jon Wassink’s passed to D’Wayne Eskridge for a 50-yard touchdown to put the Broncos within two points. Western Michigan kicker Josh Grant scored two field goals in an attempt to get the Broncos back on top.

“It was a great team effort,” Bowden said. “The way our defense played the entire game was awesome, and I told AJ, to bear with me after we moved our offense too, as we keep holding them. We played fairly conservative today, but had great defensive and great offensive play.”

After defeating last year’s MAC champion, 14-13, the Zips are set to travel to Toledo on Saturday, Oct. 21.  For those unable to attend the game, it will be streamed on ESPN3.

