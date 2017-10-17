A Chance to Speak with President Wilson
October 17, 2017
Filed under Campus News
Students are encouraged to come and discuss recent changes at The University of Akron from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. President Matthew Wilson and Undergraduate Student Government will be holding a town hall forum in the Student Union Starbucks Lounge.
The town hall meeting is open to all students. During the meeting, students will be able to ask President Wilson questions about the University and discuss topics concerning UA. Wilson held his first town hall meeting with students on Sept. 7, 2016.
Leave a Comment
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.