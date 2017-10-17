A Chance to Speak with President Wilson





Filed under Campus News

Students are encouraged to come and discuss recent changes at The University of Akron from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. President Matthew Wilson and Undergraduate Student Government will be holding a town hall forum in the Student Union Starbucks Lounge.

The town hall meeting is open to all students. During the meeting, students will be able to ask President Wilson questions about the University and discuss topics concerning UA. Wilson held his first town hall meeting with students on Sept. 7, 2016.

