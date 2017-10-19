Clean Sheet for Akron Against No. 12 Fighting Irish
Akron (9-3-1) 2 vs. Notre Dame (9-4-1) 0
The University of Akron men’s soccer team continues the season with a top ten national poll ranking following their 2-0 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tuesday night at Cub Cadet Field. The Zips scored in the 35th and 88th minute of the game to secure Akron’s ninth win of this year’s campaign.
Akron finished the game with a 13-6 edge in shots. Akron forward, Sam Gainford, scored the first goal of the game, after Ezana Kahsay was fouled in the penalty area.
The final goal of the game came from another penalty kick in the 88th minute when Akron’s Stuart Holthusen charged into the penalty area and was nicked from behind, winning the Zips a free shot from the spot. Sam Gainford stepped up again to take the shot, however, Gainford shot would be denied by the Notre Dame keeper, Chris Hubbard, but lucky for the Zips the ball found its way to Nick Hinds, who tapped it into the Irish’s goal to secure Akron victory.
The Zips close out a four-match homestand on Saturday, Oct. 21, as the Zips welcome Bowling Green to Cub Cadet Field at 7 p.m. for their Mid-American Conference clash. For additional information on UA’s Men’s Soccer visit www.gozips.com
