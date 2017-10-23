“The Skin of Our Teeth” Opens Oct. 26
October 23, 2017
Filed under Arts & Lifestyle, Theater
Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “The Skin of Our Teeth” written by Thornton Wilder is celebrating its seventy-fifth anniversary. Professor of Theatre at The University of Akron, James Slowiak, is directing UA Theatre’s production of the popular play.
“The Skin of our Teeth” is cast with 18 students across all different majors. Some students are making their UA Theatre debut, while others are performing for the first time ever on a stage.
Professor Slowiak chose “The Skin of Our Teeth” because it showcases a variety of political and social themes which include racism, climate change, the refugee crises and war. These themes are all still relevant in the present day, despite being written by Wilder in 1942 during World War II.
“The Skin of Our Teeth” will be in Guzzetta Hall in the Sandefur Theatre for eight shows. Showtimes are Oct. 26 through Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m., Nov. 4 at 2:00 p.m., and Nov. 2 through Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
The cost of admission is $5 for students and $10 for general admission. You can reserve your spot by calling ahead at 330-972-7895.
