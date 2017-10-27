Akron Symphony Performing “Video Games Live”

Close The Akron Symphony performs. (Photo courtesy of akronsymphony.org)

The Akron Symphony performs. (Photo courtesy of akronsymphony.org)

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, music from the most popular video games will be performed by the Akron Symphony at “Video Games Live.”

E.J. Thomas Hall will be hosting the event and their website describes the event as, “picture the energy and excitement of a rock concert mixed with the power and emotion of a symphony orchestra combined together by the technology, interactivity, stunning visuals and fun that only video games can provide.”

“Video Games Live” was created and produced by Tommy Tallarico, a veteran of the video game industry. The show is performed all over the world by orchestras and choirs who perform alongside synchronized video footage, special effects, and interactive pieces for the audience to enjoy.

Tickets for the immersive and unique concert, “Video Games Live” range from $25 to $55 and are available on Ticketmaster, at the E.J. Thomas box office from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays or by phone at 330-972-7570.

Concertgoers can also purchase a VIP package available at uakron.edu/ej that includes a “Video Games Live” backstage laminated tour pass, pre-show production tour, a special personal meet and greet with the creator, Tommy Tallarico and many more exclusive opportunities and merchandise. Purchasing a VIP experience doesn’t include a ticket to the show and must be purchased separately.

Following the concert there will be an after-party at stop Jilly’s Music Room at 111 N. Main St. The after party will feature drink specials and live music with no cover charge.

For more information about “Video Games Live,” visit uakron.edu/ej or akronsymphony.org.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close