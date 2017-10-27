Zips Hold Off Panthers
The No.14 Akron Zips Men’s soccer increased their winning streak to five games following their 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.
The match proved to be a one-sided contest thanks to the effort of Nick Hinds, who scored in the 2nd and 81st minute of the game to secure the win for Akron.
Skye Harter also found the back of the in the 78th minute for the second goal of the game, driving down the sideline and into the box to beat and beating Pitt defender for the goal.
“I’m really pleased that we got the early goal,” said Head Coach Jared Embick after the match. “First half was pretty even, but you know I thought in the second half we came out and played extremely well and were able to put the game away.”
Akron keeper, Ben Lundt, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 10. Lundt made three saves on the night and saw out the game for his fifth clean sheet of the season.
Akron remains on the road for a big Mid-American Conference game against West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Leave a Comment
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.