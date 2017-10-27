Zips Hold Off Panthers

Close Akron’s Nick Hinds finds the net Tuesday night against Pitt. (Courtesy of The University of Akron Department of Athletics)

The No.14 Akron Zips Men’s soccer increased their winning streak to five games following their 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

The match proved to be a one-sided contest thanks to the effort of Nick Hinds, who scored in the 2nd and 81st minute of the game to secure the win for Akron.

Skye Harter also found the back of the in the 78th minute for the second goal of the game, driving down the sideline and into the box to beat and beating Pitt defender for the goal.

“I’m really pleased that we got the early goal,” said Head Coach Jared Embick after the match. “First half was pretty even, but you know I thought in the second half we came out and played extremely well and were able to put the game away.”

Akron keeper, Ben Lundt, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 10. Lundt made three saves on the night and saw out the game for his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Akron remains on the road for a big Mid-American Conference game against West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

