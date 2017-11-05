Men’s Soccer Wins Last Non-Conference Game of Season

Akron Zips (13-3-1) 2 vs. Marshall (7-8-1) 0

Final stats from the game Tuesday night. (Graphic courtesy of Akron Athletics)





The University of Akron men’s soccer team won its final non-conference match of the regular season against Marshall University Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium-Cub Cadet Field.

Akron dominated possession of the ball on the rainy Akron evening attempting six shots in the first half, but the team was unable to score a goal until the second half.

Their first goal came during the 67th minute after Sam Gainford was tackled from behind inside the penalty area, which resulted in a penalty kick for the Zips. Stuart Holthusen, secured his sixth goal of the season, allowing Akron to take the lead.

Gainford exited the game after colliding with the head of a Marshall defender. The details of his status have yet be released at this time.

The final goal came in the last nine minutes of the game when freshman, David Egbo, passed the ball to Skye Harter who scored the second goal of the evening, after Marshall’s goalkeeper was unable to keep control of the ball, sliding into the goal, putting the Zips up 2-0.

The win increased Akron’s record to 13-3-1 on the season, however, Head Coach Jared Embick stated after the game that he wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance in the first half.

“We moved the ball pretty slow, were a little too individualistic, didn’t work hard enough defensively to press,” Embick said. “We looked a little lackadaisical, a little overconfident – in the second half, we looked much better, had more drive to our game.”

The No. 5 ranked Zips will go on to face the Northern Illinois Huskies for their final regular season game at home Saturday night at 7 p.m. before heading to Michigan for the Mid-American Conference Championship games next weekend.

“I think we’re pretty close. We’re playing well,” said Embick on how he feels about his team heading into the postseason. “We have some games we want back, but I think those games that we dropped made us a little bit stronger, made us more prepared what we want to do at the end of the year and win championships,” said Embick.

