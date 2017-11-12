Shooting Reported Near UA Campus; At Least One Injury
November 12, 2017
Filed under Akron News, News
At approximately 12:45 a.m., Nov. 12, there was a shooting on the 600 block of Kling St.
This incident was witnessed at a party on Kling St. At least one individual was injured in the leg by a gunshot; he is not in critical condition, an Akron police officer said. The victim was taken by ambulance.
It is unknown at this time whether or not this individual has any relationship to The University of Akron.
No further details are known at this time.
Leave a Comment
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.