Shooting Reported Near UA Campus; At Least One Injury





Filed under Akron News, News

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Nov. 12, there was a shooting on the 600 block of Kling St.

This incident was witnessed at a party on Kling St. At least one individual was injured in the leg by a gunshot; he is not in critical condition, an Akron police officer said. The victim was taken by ambulance.

It is unknown at this time whether or not this individual has any relationship to The University of Akron.

No further details are known at this time.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close