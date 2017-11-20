Football Team Looks to Keep Wagon Wheel on Akron Campus

Akron Zips look to bring the wagon wheel home, again

Close (Graphic courtesy of Akron Athletics)

(Graphic courtesy of Akron Athletics)





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The University of Akron football team will welcome their rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes, to InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Nov. 21 for their annual Wagon Wheel game.

Tuesday night will be Akron’s last game of the regular season and will determine the Zip’s fate in the Mid-American Conference East Division. With a win or an Ohio University loss, the Zips will play in the MAC championship game.

Since the suspension of QB Thomas Woodson, Kato Nelson has filled the starting role for the Zips. After two starts and seven games played, Nelson has a 54 percent completion rate with a 134.7 passer rating. Nelson had a strong performance on Nov. 14 against Ohio University.

The Zips have relied heavily on their passing attack throughout the season and can be expected to do so against Kent. The Zips passing attack is averaging 229.5 yards per game while Kent have given up multiple 275-yard passing games.

The Golden Flashes have been going through rough patches this season after losing fifth-year QB Nick Holley early in the season. Backup QB George Bollas and Dustin Crum have failed to fill Holley’s shoes.

Kent State enters this game with 2-9 record. They are currently 0-6 on the road and have a four-game losing streak.

All University of Akron students are admitted free to the game with their Zip Card. For more ticket information, visit gozips.com.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close