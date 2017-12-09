Zips Fall in Final Four of College Cup

Akron Zips 0 - Stanford Cardinals 2

Close Zips defender, No. 2 Jaoao Moutinho handles the ball at the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia. (Photo courtesy of Akron Zips Men's Soccer)

Zips defender, No. 2 Jaoao Moutinho handles the ball at the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia. (Photo courtesy of Akron Zips Men's Soccer)





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The University of Akron men’s soccer team had another chance to deny Stanford an opportunity to become the second soccer program in NCAA history to win three consecutive national titles. However, the Zips suffered their same fate as last year, losing to Stanford in the Final Four of the College Cup tournament 2-0 in Philadelphia, Penn. at Talen Energy Stadium.



The Cardinal’s first half was a dominant display of defensive pressure. Stanford took nine shots, four on goal, to Akron’s two shots, one on goal.



Stanford keeper Nico Corti made five saves to ensure the clean sheet for Stanford, who has not surrendered a goal in NCAA Tournament play this season. Akron keeper Ben Lundt pulled in four saves for the Zips but gave up two goals due to Akron’s sloppy mid-field play.



Stanford had a seven-minute stretch in the first half where the Cardinal kept Zips on their defensive third, having five near opportunities to put the ball into the net at the Major League Soccer venue.



Stanford’s skipper, Drew Skundrich, forced a turnover from Akron’s Pau Belana, allowing the Cardinals to set up Foster Langsdorf for a diving header for the first goal of the game.



“I think every player was a handful tonight. If you turn the ball over in the right spots, Langford will prey on it and we didn’t make him play the game he didn’t want to play. For that reason, we let him do what he wanted to do tonight,” Embick said on Langford’s performance on the night.



The best chance for Akron came in the 61st minute when David Egbo’s shot was saved by Corti. Corti’s save deflected to Niko De Vera, had a strike on goal, which again was saved by Corti.



“That was the moment that we had the momentum and a chance to get back in the game and I do think it’s a key one,” Embick said on the two saves. “If we really rose to the occasion at that moment, who knows what would have happened. When it didn’t go through we kind of had a lull and they started to get back into the game. That’s what happens.”



The final blow from Stanford came in the 79th minute when Werner took a deflection and drove the ball down the left side of the box. He hooked a left-footed shot over Lundt, and the ball deflected on the bottom side of the crossbar and into the goal, giving Stanford the victory and ticket to the championship game.



“It’s hard to say it, but they were the better team out on the field tonight. They came out aggressive, and I think they got us early and we couldn’t respond,” Embick said.



Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close