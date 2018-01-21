A Chance to Talk with President Wilson

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Graduate Student Government will hold a town hall meeting with President Matthew Wilson at 1 p.m. in the Student Union Starbucks.

The town hall meeting gives students a chance to directly interact with and ask President Wilson questions to anything University related. President Wilson will be available for one hour to talk with students and faculty.

This is the first town hall meeting of the semester. President Wilson and Undergraduate Student Government held a similar meeting last semester in October.