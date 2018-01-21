A Chance to Talk with President Wilson
January 21, 2018
Filed under Campus News, News
On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Graduate Student Government will hold a town hall meeting with President Matthew Wilson at 1 p.m. in the Student Union Starbucks.
The town hall meeting gives students a chance to directly interact with and ask President Wilson questions to anything University related. President Wilson will be available for one hour to talk with students and faculty.
This is the first town hall meeting of the semester. President Wilson and Undergraduate Student Government held a similar meeting last semester in October.
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.