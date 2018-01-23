All Zips Wanted at WZIP and ZTV

The possibilities for students to get involved on campus are endless. Whether you are interested in Greek Life, service, sports, TV and Radio or even movies, you can even make your own club or organization! Here on campus, students have great opportunities at the TV station, ZTV; and the radio station, WZIP. These stations are located in Kolbe Hall along with The Buchtelite, the campus newspaper.

ZTV is a four-time Emmy Award winner with an additional 22 Emmy nominations and WZIP is one of the top college radio stations in the country.

Students of all majors are eligible to participate in any of these organizations, especially those interested in media and marketing. Any student with a GPA of 2.5 or higher is welcome to apply!

Student organizations provide a great space to learn about teamwork, time management and campus involvement. Although these organizations are great for Communications students and students in majors such as Computer Science or Marketing, there are still so many opportunities for any student on campus.

WZIP and ZTV allow students with a great way to learn about the media industry, while also meeting new people, building résumés and experiencing a sense of community and friendships. The organizations provide the opportunity to learn about sales management, web design, audio and video editing and so much more. Students who have experience at these stations have gone on to be employed by companies such as ABC, NBC, MTV and many others after graduation.

Within WZIP, students are able to join any team or hold any position that suits their interests. The different positions include D.J.’s, News, Productions, Sports, Underwriting, Promotions, Music Programming and the new Entertainment team. Along with WZIP, ZTV provides many teams and positions for students to take part in as well. Students have to chance to take on multiple roles in ZTV, such as becoming a writer, host, reporter, director, producer or becoming a part of the productions or promotions crew.

If you are interested in anything from comedy to news, ZTV and WZIP are the places for you. To pick up an application, make sure to stop by the station on the third floor of Kolbe Hall. Applications are due by Friday, January 26.

For more information, follow WZIP and ZTV on Twitter and Instagram, or find links to their websites under the Campus Links section on The Buchtelite’s homepage.