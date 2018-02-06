UA Kicks off Rethinking Race 2018
An open discussion about race relations hosted by UA
February 6, 2018
Filed under Campus News, News
On Feb. 2, The University of Akron opened their 11th annual Rethinking Race forum. This year’s forum will feature three keynote speakers and 50+ other events open to the public.
The forum’s keynote speakers are Dr. Heather Shotton, Dr. Derald Wing Sue and Dr. Gregory J. Vincent. Dr. Heather Shotton is an associate professor in Native American Studies at the University of Oklahoma. She will be presenting “Slurred Realities: Pocahontas, Misrepresentations, and Political Punchlines” on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Theater. Dr. Derald Wing Sue is a professor of psychology and education at Columbia University. He will be presenting “Racial Dialogues: Why is it so Difficult to Honestly Talk About Race?” on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Dr. Gregory J. Vincent is the president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He will be leading a talk titled “Charlottesville: The Call for a More Civil Society” on Feb.16 at 6 p.m. in the McDowell Law Center Commons.
The full calendar of events can be found here. Other information about the forum can be found at this website.
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.