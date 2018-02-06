UA Kicks off Rethinking Race 2018

On Feb. 2, The University of Akron opened their 11th annual Rethinking Race forum. This year’s forum will feature three keynote speakers and 50+ other events open to the public.

The forum’s keynote speakers are Dr. Heather Shotton, Dr. Derald Wing Sue and Dr. Gregory J. Vincent. Dr. Heather Shotton is an associate professor in Native American Studies at the University of Oklahoma. She will be presenting “Slurred Realities: Pocahontas, Misrepresentations, and Political Punchlines” on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Theater. Dr. Derald Wing Sue is a professor of psychology and education at Columbia University. He will be presenting “Racial Dialogues: Why is it so Difficult to Honestly Talk About Race?” on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Dr. Gregory J. Vincent is the president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He will be leading a talk titled “Charlottesville: The Call for a More Civil Society” on Feb.16 at 6 p.m. in the McDowell Law Center Commons.

The full calendar of events can be found here. Other information about the forum can be found at this website.