Enrollment Open for NCCAkron Dance Club

The National Center for Choreography Akron’s (NCCAkron) will be holding open enrollment for the Spring 2018 Dance Club until Feb. 12. This initiative is part of NCCAkron’s ongoing effort to get more residents of Summit County involved with the local dance community.

According to the NCCAkron website, the only prerequisite for joining the club is curiosity. The Dance Club strives to be a way to residents of Summit County to experience more interaction with the local dance community. Members of the Dance Club will have the opportunity to attend local performances, participate in informal discussions, and engage with local artists. Participation in the Dance Club is free but space is limited. Enrolled members will be expected to attend four events this spring including Dinner and a Show #1 on March 23, Reading Dance on Apr. 13, Dinner and A show #2 on Apr. 27 and Bring a Friend to a Show on June 9.

Founded in 2015 through a generous donation from the John S. Knight Foundation, the National Center for Choreography Akron (NCCAkron) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to being a “dance laboratory” for choreographers from around the country. NCCAkron is one of two national choreography centers in the nation. The other one is a part of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. NCCAkron serves choreographers by giving them space, technology and resources to create new dances and new techniques for dance. Typically, this process is difficult for choreographers as they usually lack the resources needed to be creative and conduct this kind of dance research.

If you are interested in joining Dance Club or in learning more about NCCAkron you can visit their website.