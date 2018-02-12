Attn Zips: Looking For a Chance to Win Big?

Be sure to attend the Akron Zips Men’s Basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Mar. 2 for a chance to win big! The GV Art and Design Presidential Shootout contest allows one student to compete against the President of The University of Akron, Matthew Wilson.

Win or lose, you will walk away a winner!

The first one to make a layup, free throw, and a 3-pointer in the shortest amount of time will receive free campus parking for a year, two tickets to an Akron football game for the President’s Suite, a limited edition GV Art T-Shirt, and a $25 gift card to GV Art and Design.

If President Wilson wins, the student will walk away with a GV Art T-Shirt, and a $25 gift card.

In order to be eligible for this contest, you must be at James A. Rhodes Arena before the 2 p.m. tip-off and sitting in the student section. The contest will take place on Feb. 24 as the Zips take on The University of Miami (Ohio), and on Mar. 2 as the Zips take on rival Kent State at 6 p.m. in their last game of the season.