RHPB Hosts Another Successful Stuff-a-Roo

On February 12, Residence Hall Program Board (RHPB) held their annual Stuff-a-Roo event in Rob’s café. At the event, students were invited to make stuffed kangaroos resembling the beloved Zips mascot, Zippy.

“We have about 400 pounds of stuffing and about 400 roos to be stuffed here today,” Cassondra Enterline, Graduate Assistant of RHPB said. “This event is really just a great opportunity for students to get together and participate in a fun and different activity and it’s a chance for them to meet some new people.”

Students gathered at the event long before it started to wait in line to get their roo, and soon enough the line was out the door. Board members of RHPB performed much-needed crowd control by only allowing a few students at a time through the line to stuff their roos. Each student excitedly grabbed handfuls of stuffing to make their roos as soft and huggable as possible.

“The students here are filling their roos with more than just stuffing,” Brian Call, Secretary/Treasurer of RHPB said. “They’re filling them with their wishes and their memories and even their Zips pride. It’s really just a great way for them to bring Zippy closer to home.”

RHPB’s strives to pull students living in the residence halls together and foster a sense of community on campus. They aim to accomplish this goal by creating programming for students to attend such as comedians, singer/songwriters and spoken word artists. For more information on RHPB and to stay updated on their other upcoming events you can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uarhpb/ or follow them on OrgSync.