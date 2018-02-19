Fighting Cancer With Purpose

Have you or someone you know been affected by childhood cancer? Each year according to the American Cancer Society over 10,000 children under the age of 16 will be diagnosed with cancer.

Join Akron With Purpose Wednesday, Feb. 21 to design a card for a child in the Cancer Center at Akron Children’s Hospital.

With Purpose is a non-profit organization one Minneapolis family began after their two-year-old son, Sam was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of fatal brain cancer. Due to his age, Sam was not eligible for clinical trials.

Heartbroken and unable to save their son, the family took more than twenty trips around the United States, so Sam could experience more of the world. Together they visited beaches, parks, museums, toy stores, anything to make Sam happy.

The night before Sam passed away, his parents asked him what they could do to make him happy. He responded, “I am happy,” says With-Purpose.org.

Encouraged by the support of their friends and family, Sam’s parents began With Purpose. The non-profit organization is a youth-led movement dedicated to making sure kids with cancer have access to safe and effective treatment options. As the organization advocates for families affected by the disease, while also empowering youth and community leaders to take action.

Akron With Purpose will have a table set up in the Student Union from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Each card made will be given to a child in the pediatric cancer wing at Akron Children’s Hospital. For more information about With Purpose and their events, follow Akron With Purpose on Facebook or Instagram.