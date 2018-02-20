Rape Crisis Center to Host Open House
February 20, 2018
On Feb. 21, the Rape Crisis Center at The University of Akron will be hosting an Open House.
This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Suite 246.
During the open house, students can meet the campus staff and learn more about the services and programs that are offered. Light refreshments will be served.
