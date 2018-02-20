University of Akron Accepting Achievement Award Nominations

The University of Akron is accepting nominations for The University of Akron Achievement Awards. There are nine different awards that are open to nominees.

The categories are: Outstanding Teacher, Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member, Outstanding Researcher, Outstanding Mentor, Supporting the Student Experience, Community Engagement, Exemplary University Service, and Diversity awards.

“These awards provide a voice to the hard work and dedication as recognized by students, mentors and colleagues. Commencement ceremonies rarely go by a student thanking someone for their support, these provide a vehicle for such thanks. They also recognize significant efforts by peers, colleagues and mentors,” co-chair of the Achievement Awards committee, Dr. John Messina said.

All students, faculty, staff and administrators are encouraged to submit their nominees using the nomination form by the deadline on Feb. 28, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The awards will be presented at the annual University Service Awards at 3:00 p.m. on April 25 at InfoCision Stadium.

Each category has criteria that the nominees must demonstrate and after nominations have been received, the nominees will be contacted and asked to submit their curriculum or resume to the awards committee and will also be invited to submit materials that support their nomination for the award.

For more information, and to submit your nomination, visit this website.