Akron With Purpose Gives UA Student Organizations a Chance to Win $100

Looking for a chance to win your student organization an extra $100? Join Akron With Purpose, Wednesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. in room 335 of the Student Union.

This event is the ultimate planning challenge, as With Purpose challenges UA students and their student organizations to plan a fundraising event to submit to With Purpose.

The non-profit organization, With Purpose, began in 2014 as an attempt to advance treatment options for childhood cancer. Since the launch of With Purpose, young advocates around the world have created a movement striving to shape the way the next generation(s) think about pediatric cancer treatment. The organization encourages young advocates to submit any advocacy or fundraising ideas, and join the With Purpose movement.

Participating groups will have roughly an hour to complete their event plan. Each plan will be presented to a panel of three judges that will decide which group has planned the best fundraising event. The winning student organization will be given $100 to use for their club.

RSVP today, here. For additional information on Akron With Purpose, follow the organization on Facebook and on Instagram at @AkronWithPurpose.