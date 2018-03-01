Rebecca Traister to Talk About History of Single Women, Social Change

(Photo courtesy of The University of Akron Department of Women's Studies)

Rebecca Traister, a New York Times best-selling author, will speak at The University of Akron about the history of single women in America and how their history has shaped people’s experiences today.

The talk is titled “All the Single Ladies: A History of Women and Social Change in America.” Traister will speak from 7-9 p.m. on March 14 in the Student Union Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Mary Triece, director of Women’s Studies, said Traister will discuss how women were able to accomplish many things when their options extended beyond the traditional heterosexual marriage, such as leading reform movements and attaining a higher education.

Traister is the author of “All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation” and a writer for New York Magazine.

“Having a New York Times bestselling author speak at UA is an honor and a wonderful opportunity for all UA students, staff, faculty, and the Akron community. It is not often we get to hear from persons who have researched and written about important and engaging subjects,” Triece said.

The Women’s Studies department is sponsoring the event.

A book signing and reception will follow the talk.