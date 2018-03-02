Digital Edition Has Arrived, Subscribe Online

The Buchtelite’s digital subscription is up and running. Launched in February, the free Digital Edition contains a weekly digest of stories covered by the paper’s reporting staff.

“Launching the Digital Edition is an important part of the plan we have to revitalize The Buchtelite,” Julie Cajigas, faculty adviser, said. “The students have been working hard to resurrect the paper, and the Digital Edition will allow the campus and community better access to the content they are creating.”

Digital Editions are delivered weekly via email on Thursdays.

Anyone is able to subscribe and receive free weekly email delivery of The Buchtelite’s Digital Edition here. A confirmation email must be acknowledged to begin delivery of the Digital Edition.