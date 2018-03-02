Digital Edition Has Arrived, Subscribe Online
March 2, 2018
Filed under Campus News, News
The Buchtelite’s digital subscription is up and running. Launched in February, the free Digital Edition contains a weekly digest of stories covered by the paper’s reporting staff.
“Launching the Digital Edition is an important part of the plan we have to revitalize The Buchtelite,” Julie Cajigas, faculty adviser, said. “The students have been working hard to resurrect the paper, and the Digital Edition will allow the campus and community better access to the content they are creating.”
Digital Editions are delivered weekly via email on Thursdays.
Anyone is able to subscribe and receive free weekly email delivery of The Buchtelite’s Digital Edition here. A confirmation email must be acknowledged to begin delivery of the Digital Edition.
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.