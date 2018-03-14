Students Walk Out of UA

Students, faculty and staff stand outside of Bierce Library for the walkout at The University of Akron.

On Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m., an estimation of over 100 students participated in a protest outside of Bierce Library. The protest was planned as a response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and an effort to send a message to lawmakers from a student perspective on school shootings.

Several speakers addressed the group of students: Shannon Wokojance, manager of the Battered Women’s Shelter, Corey Cargill, a UA student, and Tara Mosley Samples, a City of Akron councilwoman. Other speakers included Sarah Burgess who spoke about her experience as a survivor of the 2012 Chardon High School shooting and Jamie Keaton, a graduate of Kenmore High School, read a poem that concluded the walkout.

The Buchtelite will be following up on the event with more information on the walkout and those who participated in it.