Students Walk Out of UA
March 14, 2018
Filed under Campus News, News, Showcase
On Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m., an estimation of over 100 students participated in a protest outside of Bierce Library. The protest was planned as a response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and an effort to send a message to lawmakers from a student perspective on school shootings.
Several speakers addressed the group of students: Shannon Wokojance, manager of the Battered Women’s Shelter, Corey Cargill, a UA student, and Tara Mosley Samples, a City of Akron councilwoman. Other speakers included Sarah Burgess who spoke about her experience as a survivor of the 2012 Chardon High School shooting and Jamie Keaton, a graduate of Kenmore High School, read a poem that concluded the walkout.
The Buchtelite will be following up on the event with more information on the walkout and those who participated in it.
