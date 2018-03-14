The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

Students Walk Out of UA

Students, faculty and staff stand outside of Bierce Library for the walkout at The University of Akron.

Brooklyn Dennison

By The Buchtelite Editorial Staff and Megan Parker
March 14, 2018
On Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m., an estimation of over 100 students participated in a protest outside of Bierce Library. The protest was planned as a response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and an effort to send a message to lawmakers from a student perspective on school shootings.

Brooklyn Dennison
Shannon Conrad Wokojance speaking about domestic violence in front of Bierce Library next to the organizer of the walkout, student Megan Delong.

Several speakers addressed the group of students: Shannon Wokojance, manager of the Battered Women’s Shelter, Corey Cargill, a UA student, and Tara Mosley Samples, a City of Akron councilwoman. Other speakers included Sarah Burgess who spoke about her experience as a survivor of the 2012 Chardon High School shooting and Jamie Keaton, a graduate of Kenmore High School, read a poem that concluded the walkout.

Brooklyn Dennison
Participant with #TrumpPenceMustGo sign near the walkout crowd.

The Buchtelite will be following up on the event with more information on the walkout and those who participated in it.

