President Wilson to Step Down

President Matthew Wilson will step down this summer. (Buchtelite file photo)

On Thursday, March 22, The University of Akron Board of Trustees Chair, Roland Bauer, announced that President Wilson will be stepping down as president of UA and will remain at as a faculty member of the School of Law.

This will be effective July 31, 2018, the press release said.

The news arrived via Zipmail Thursday morning. The Buchtelite will follow the story closely as more details emerge.