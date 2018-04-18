RubberDucks Begin 2018 in Akron

As the temperatures finally begin to rise here in Akron, Ohio, things are about to heat up on the diamond at Canal Park for the Akron RubberDucks. The Ducks, the Double-A minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are often the home for many top prospects in the Indians organization as well as a common rehab spot for some of your favorite Tribe stars should they suffer an injury.

Conveniently located just blocks away from campus, Canal Park is within walking distance for University of Akron students who seek a fun night of baseball. Canal Park, located at 300 S. Main St. in downtown Akron, will also be the home of our own Akron Zips baseball team upon their return in 2019.

But for now, in addition to local high school baseball playoff games, the RubberDucks will utilize the beautiful facility as they continue their quest for another Eastern League Championship. Akron failed to make the Eastern League playoffs last season after sweeping their way to victory in the Championship Series in 2016.

Led by Manager Tony Mansolino, the 2018 RubberDucks squad is loaded with talent and potential. Six of the Indians’ top 30 prospects according to MLB.com will begin the season in Akron. This includes two top-five prospects in first baseman, Bobby Bradley and shortstop, Willi Castro, as well as Opening Day starting pitcher and eighth overall prospect, Shane Bieber.

If you are an Indians fan or a baseball fan in general, you should be very familiar with some of the names that have passed through Akron on their way to the bigs. Current Tribe players Francisco Lindor, Bradley Zimmer, and Jason Kipnis each shined in their time at Canal Park. Former Indians stars such as C.C. Sabathia, Victor Martinez, and Carlos Santana all worked to make their name in Akron. Sometimes you can even catch a star from the opposing team. Players like Bryce Harper have passed through Akron on their way up through the minors, and football star turned slugger Tim Tebow is expected to play in Akron when the RubberDucks host the Binghamton Mets April 30-May 2.

The RubberDucks will host 24 home games throughout the months of April and May. So be sure to head down to the ballpark before the semester is over, and if you’re local, enjoy the affordable family fun all summer long. Tickets start at just $5, and the award-winning promotional staff has tons of awesome theme nights and giveaways scheduled for 2018. Visit the RubberDucks website for tickets, promotions, and other information.