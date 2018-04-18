Senior Week Activities Filling Up

About a week after an announcement from the Department of Student Life, many senior week activities are filling up quickly. Students who intend on partaking in these events should ensure they have signed up ahead of time.

Senior week kicks off on Saturday, April 28 and concludes with SpringFest on May 4. There are many activities for seniors to sign up for through an email they received on April 11. Activities range from tours of campus spaces that aren’t usually open to students to winery trips.

There are several opportunities throughout the week for students to get a free professional headshot, as well as several graduation cap decorating opportunities. Graduating seniors can sign up for these events using the link in their email.

There is also an on-going social media contest as well where students are encouraged to share some of their favorite stories from their time at The University of Akron. Winners will receive gift cards and LeBron James memorabilia.

More info about Senior Week 2018 can be found here on UA’s website.